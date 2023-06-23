Market Analysts see Sea Limited [SE] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.52%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Sea Limited Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“The first quarter of 2023 was another strong quarter for us,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer. “The results for the quarter are a testament to our team’s commitment and creativity. We have innovated to do more with fewer resources, while never losing sight of our commitment to our users, and never letting our service standards fall. Across our business, we have been focused on maximizing operational efficiency and improving user experiences. And we continued to make meaningful progress on both fronts.”.

Over the last 12 months, SE stock dropped by -18.36%. The one-year Sea Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.72. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.15 billion, with 563.56 million shares outstanding and 462.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, SE stock reached a trading volume of 3278455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $95.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.48.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -12.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.33, while it was recorded at 61.19 for the last single week of trading, and 64.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.26.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -12.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.47. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Sea Limited [SE] Insider Position Details