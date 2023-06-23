Market Analysts see OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ: ONCS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -50.99%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that OncoSec Announces Closing of $1.33 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the “Company” or “OncoSec”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the patient’s immune system to target cancer cells and eradicate disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 1,408,384 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $0.945 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company also issued in a concurrent private placement unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,408,384 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.82 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, ONCS stock dropped by -98.90%. The average equity rating for ONCS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.24 million, with 5.96 million shares outstanding and 4.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, ONCS stock reached a trading volume of 14052442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021.

ONCS Stock Performance Analysis:

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.99. With this latest performance, ONCS shares dropped by -60.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.28 for OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6458, while it was recorded at 0.2103 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7669 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OncoSec Medical Incorporated Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ONCS is now -128.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -127.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.92. Additionally, ONCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] managed to generate an average of -$833,650 per employee.OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] Insider Position Details