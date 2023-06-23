Market Analysts see Chegg Inc. [CHGG] falling to $11. Time to buy?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] loss -2.94% or -0.28 points to close at $9.24 with a heavy trading volume of 2797213 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM that Chegg Releases its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Demonstrating Commitment to Responsible Practices and Societal Impact.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The comprehensive report outlines Chegg’s commitment to ethical management, an empowered employee culture, environmentally sustainable practices, responsible product and service development, and fostering positive societal impact.

Chegg’s mission is to help every student achieve their best in school and beyond. Since its founding, the company’s ESG principles have served as a foundation to drive positive impact for its students, employees, shareholders, and partners. As a leader in student learning, Chegg believes in the importance of upholding the highest standards of business conduct to deliver a best-in-class learning platform for today’s students. The report highlights the company’s strategy and progress in key ESG areas.

The daily chart for CHGG points out that the company has recorded -66.12% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, CHGG reached to a volume of 2797213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $14.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHGG stock

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.32. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.31 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.01, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 19.33 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chegg Inc. [CHGG]