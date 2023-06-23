Market Analysts see AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ: ALVR] price plunged by -35.70 percent to reach at -$1.76. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:20 PM that AlloVir Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.75 per share. The gross proceeds to AlloVir from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $75.0 million. All shares in the offering are to be sold by AlloVir. In addition, AlloVir has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about June 26, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The one-year ALVR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.02. The average equity rating for ALVR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AlloVir Inc. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

ALVR Stock Performance Analysis:

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.64. With this latest performance, ALVR shares dropped by -26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AlloVir Inc. Fundamentals:

AlloVir Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] Insider Position Details