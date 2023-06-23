Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Stock trading around $214.82 per share: What’s Next?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] gained 0.27% or 0.57 points to close at $214.82 with a heavy trading volume of 2780881 shares. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lowe’s to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and Brandon J. Sink, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $213.79, the shares rose to $215.37 and dropped to $211.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LOW points out that the company has recorded 5.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 2780881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $229.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 37.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for LOW stock

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.24, while it was recorded at 216.11 for the last single week of trading, and 202.16 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 6.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]