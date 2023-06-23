KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] – find out why.

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] slipped around -1.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $89.25 at the close of the session, down -1.38%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CVS Health Enters Agreement With Constellation to Purchase Renewable Energy.

CVS Health’s long-term commitment supports development of 18 megawatts of new solar energy; helps company reduce carbon footprint associated with its energy use by nearly 17,000 metric tons each year.

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced an 18 megawatt agreement with Constellation (NASDAQ: CEG) to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy equivalent to the annual electricity use of its 147 CVS Health locations throughout Michigan.

Constellation Energy Corporation stock is now 3.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEG Stock saw the intraday high of $90.685 and lowest of $87.865 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 97.89, which means current price is +25.42% above from all time high which was touched on 06/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 3205607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $99.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has CEG stock performed recently?

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.24. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.68, while it was recorded at 91.62 for the last single week of trading, and 84.51 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.02 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for CEG is now 2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, CEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] managed to generate an average of -$11,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 30.80%.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]