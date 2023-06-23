JP Morgan slashes price target on Sotera Health Company [SHC] – find out why.

Sotera Health Company [NASDAQ: SHC] traded at a high on 06/22/23, posting a 17.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.60. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM that Sotera Health Finalizes Settlement of Ethylene Oxide Litigation in Illinois.

99.7% of eligible claimants agree to participate in settlement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7439363 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sotera Health Company stands at 6.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for SHC stock reached $4.98 billion, with 280.69 million shares outstanding and 273.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 896.83K shares, SHC reached a trading volume of 7439363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sotera Health Company [SHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHC shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sotera Health Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sotera Health Company is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

How has SHC stock performed recently?

Sotera Health Company [SHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.81. With this latest performance, SHC shares gained by 20.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for Sotera Health Company [SHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.40, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Sotera Health Company [SHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sotera Health Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Sotera Health Company [SHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sotera Health Company go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sotera Health Company [SHC]