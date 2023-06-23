IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] moved down -2.28: Why It’s Important

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] loss -2.28% or -0.06 points to close at $2.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3181525 shares. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM that IAMGOLD Announces Appointment of Audra Walsh to The Board of Directors.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) today announced that Ms. Audra Walsh has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Audra Walsh to the board of directors of IAMGOLD,” commented Maryse Bélanger, Chair of the Board of IAMGOLD. “Audra brings exceptional technical expertise, proven leadership and established health and safety experience, which will provide a further complement to the board. On behalf of the entire board, we would like to express our excitement in working alongside Audra as we steer and support the organization towards its goal of being a leading mid-tier producer.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.57, the shares rose to $2.615 and dropped to $2.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IAG points out that the company has recorded 41.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -179.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 3181525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.82. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

