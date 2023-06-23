Guggenheim lifts MongoDB Inc. [MDB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] surged by $15.4 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $396.84 during the day while it closed the day at $388.36. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM that MongoDB Launches AI Initiative with Google Cloud to Help Developers Build AI Powered Applications.

Expanded partnership between MongoDB and Google Cloud enables developers to use state-of-the-art AI foundation models from Google to build new classes of generative AI applications with expert assistance and professional services .

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today at its developer conference MongoDB.local NYC announced a new initiative in partnership with Google Cloud to help developers accelerate the use of generative AI and build new classes of applications. MongoDB Atlas is the multi-cloud developer data platform used by tens of thousands of customers and millions of developers globally to quickly build and scale applications using a single platform. With an integrated operational data store at its core, MongoDB Atlas is uniquely positioned to help organizations of all shapes and sizes build applications powered by generative AI faster and with less complexity. Developers can now take advantage of MongoDB Atlas and industry-leading partner integrations with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI large language models (LLMs) and new quick-start architecture reviews with MongoDB and Google Cloud professional services to accelerate software development. To get started with MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud, visit mongodb.com/products/platform/atlas-cloud-providers/google-cloud.

MongoDB Inc. stock has also gained 3.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDB stock has inclined by 83.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 100.85% and gained 97.30% year-on date.

The market cap for MDB stock reached $27.81 billion, with 70.18 million shares outstanding and 66.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 3204299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $363.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 17.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDB in the course of the last twelve months was 1163.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 37.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.47 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 288.05, while it was recorded at 381.28 for the last single week of trading, and 220.95 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.00 and a Gross Margin at +72.08. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.90.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.22. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

