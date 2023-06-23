Guggenheim lifts Moderna Inc. [MRNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] slipped around -0.59 points on 06/22/23, while shares priced at $120.48 at the close of the session, down -0.49%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Moderna Files for FDA Authorization of Its Updated COVID-19 Vaccine.

Preliminary clinical data demonstrated a robust immune response by the company’s XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccine against XBB descendent lineage viruses.

Pending authorization, Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine would be available in time for fall vaccination.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 3150689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $215.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 75.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.01, while it was recorded at 124.90 for the last single week of trading, and 152.69 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

