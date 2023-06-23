Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] is -37.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.42 during the day while it closed the day at $1.35. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Gossamer Bio Announces TORREY Data to be Featured at American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced data from its Phase 2 TORREY Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH will be featured in two sessions at the American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference taking place in Washington D.C. from May 19-24. Dr. Robert Frantz, Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic and Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic will present the data on behalf of the TORREY Study investigators.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gossamer Bio Inc. stock has also gained 8.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOSS stock has inclined by 21.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.50% and lost -37.79% year-on date.

The market cap for GOSS stock reached $122.62 million, with 94.87 million shares outstanding and 89.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, GOSS reached a trading volume of 3448257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $6.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

GOSS stock trade performance evaluation

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, GOSS shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2591, while it was recorded at 1.3570 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7918 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GOSS is now -80.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,869.16. Additionally, GOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,748.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,288,640 per employee.Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: Insider Ownership positions