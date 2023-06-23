For International Paper Company [IP], Analyst sees a drop to $39. What next?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] price plunged by -1.22 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that International Paper to Release Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings on July 27, 2023.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release second-quarter 2023 earnings on July 27, 2023, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company’s website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

A sum of 3749996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.17M shares. International Paper Company shares reached a high of $31.115 and dropped to a low of $30.54 until finishing in the latest session at $30.74.

The one-year IP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.46. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 57.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.56, while it was recorded at 31.43 for the last single week of trading, and 35.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

IP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details