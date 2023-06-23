For American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], Analyst sees a rise to $98. What next?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] loss -0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $85.10 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM that AEP ANNOUNCES REMARKETING OF $850 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT UNDERLYING ITS EQUITY UNITS.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) announced today that it has successfully remarketed its 1.30% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2025 (the “Original Debentures”), which were originally issued Aug. 14, 2020, as a component of AEP’s Equity Units.

The Original Debentures are being remarketed into $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.699% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2025 (the “Remarketed Debentures”). Effective June 2, 2023, the Remarketed Debentures will bear interest at 5.699% per year and will mature on Aug. 15, 2025. The remarketing is expected to close on June 2, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

American Electric Power Company Inc. represents 514.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.78 billion with the latest information. AEP stock price has been found in the range of $84.68 to $86.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 4121939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $99.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.32, while it was recorded at 84.98 for the last single week of trading, and 91.31 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.20%.

