For Accenture plc [ACN], Analyst sees a rise to $316. What next?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] slipped around -5.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $307.25 at the close of the session, down -1.90%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 6:44 AM that Accenture Reports Strong Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

— Revenues are $16.6 billion, an increase of 3% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency –.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— GAAP operating margin is 14.2% compared to 16.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022; adjusted1 operating margin is 16.3%, an expansion of 20 basis points –.

Accenture plc stock is now 15.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACN Stock saw the intraday high of $307.57 and lowest of $296.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 327.93, which means current price is +26.54% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 4888301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accenture plc [ACN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $328.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 7.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ACN stock performed recently?

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 289.97, while it was recorded at 316.23 for the last single week of trading, and 278.52 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.04. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Accenture plc [ACN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Accenture plc [ACN]