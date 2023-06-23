Etsy Inc. [ETSY] moved down -2.63: Why It’s Important

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] closed the trading session at $92.14 on 06/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.21, while the highest price level was $93.845. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a webcasted fireside chat at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City on May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.08 percent and weekly performance of -3.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 2838572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $118.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.86, while it was recorded at 94.71 for the last single week of trading, and 111.07 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions