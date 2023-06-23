Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Stock trading around $105.47 per share: What’s Next?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] traded at a high on 06/22/23, posting a 1.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.47. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Digital Realty Appoints Colin McLean as Chief Revenue Officer.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has announced the appointment of Colin McLean as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power. The company’s prior Chief Revenue Officer Corey Dyer will depart the company effective June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As Chief Revenue Officer, McLean will lead Digital Realty’s global sales and marketing organization, deepening our focus on our customers and the value they can derive by leveraging PlatformDIGITAL globally to support the world’s largest meeting place for companies, technologies and data. McLean joined Digital Realty’s sales organization in 2017 and most recently led Sales in the Americas region. His prior senior leadership roles at Digital Realty included Senior Vice President, Global Accounts, and leader of the Global Sales Operations and Partnerships & Alliances efforts. McLean has over 25 years of sales and operational experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5018166 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.52%.

The market cap for DLR stock reached $30.79 billion, with 291.22 million shares outstanding and 287.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 5018166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $118.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 15.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.52 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.49, while it was recorded at 105.06 for the last single week of trading, and 102.77 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 11.02%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]