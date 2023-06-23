Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] Is Currently -2.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] loss -2.57% or -4.28 points to close at $162.13 with a heavy trading volume of 2985288 shares. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Darden Restaurants, Inc. Announces Retirement of Board Chairman.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) (“Darden” and “the Company”) and Eugene I. Lee, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, today announced that Mr. Lee has decided not to stand for reelection at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting. Following the annual meeting, the Board will be comprised of nine members.

“Serving as Darden’s CEO and as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors has been an honor,” said Mr. Lee. “I am proud of what we have accomplished and believe that Darden is well-positioned to continue to grow and prosper for years to come.”.

It opened the trading session at $161.00, the shares rose to $165.10 and dropped to $159.145, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRI points out that the company has recorded 17.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, DRI reached to a volume of 2985288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $169.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRI in the course of the last twelve months was 54.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for DRI stock

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, DRI shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.88, while it was recorded at 165.45 for the last single week of trading, and 145.79 for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.06 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 267.40. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of $5,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 137.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]