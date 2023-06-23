Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Revenue clocked in at $9.13 billion, up 2.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] closed the trading session at $2.73 on 06/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.71, while the highest price level was $2.78.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.80 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, SID reached to a volume of 2709251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

SID stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.53 and a Gross Margin at +29.71. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for SID is now 15.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.51. Additionally, SID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] managed to generate an average of $62,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: Insider Ownership positions