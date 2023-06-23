Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Revenue clocked in at $19.41 billion, up 9.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] loss -0.92% or -0.58 points to close at $62.60 with a heavy trading volume of 4165530 shares. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Cognizant is Partnering with Accuray to Accelerate Corporate Transformation and Drive Operational Efficiency in Their Radiation Therapy Business.

Partnership Will Support Accuray with SAP S/4HANA Implementation.

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced that it is partnering with Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) to support the company’s deployment of SAP S/4HANA to obtain better data and analytics, and achieve greater business efficiencies. Accuray develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for the precise, personalized treatment of cancer and certain neurologic conditions. As part of a global agreement, Cognizant is providing planning, design, implementation, change management, and program management for sales, procurement, manufacturing, distribution, installation, and service processes supported by SAP S/4HANA.

It opened the trading session at $62.61, the shares rose to $62.75 and dropped to $61.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTSH points out that the company has recorded 13.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, CTSH reached to a volume of 4165530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $65.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for CTSH stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.07 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.87, while it was recorded at 64.05 for the last single week of trading, and 61.02 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]