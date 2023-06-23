Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] moved down -0.63: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] traded at a low on 06/22/23, posting a -0.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.23. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM that Holland America Line Introduces New ‘National Geographic Day Tours’ to Mediterranean Cruises.

Immersive, sustainable tours in Greece, Spain, Turkey and Italy permit guests to explore in-depth at historically and culturally significant sites.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– Expanding its reputation for immersive travel experiences, Holland America Line has started operating “National Geographic Day Tours” that allow guests to connect more deeply, and in a more sustainable way, with destinations in the Mediterranean. The exclusive shore excursions were developed with National Geographic, a world leader in geography, cartography and exploration.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2784734 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 3.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.93%.

The market cap for CUK stock reached $20.04 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 144.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 2784734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 42.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.04 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 14.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]