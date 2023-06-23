Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $92

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] gained 1.74% or 1.38 points to close at $80.71 with a heavy trading volume of 2888740 shares. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM that CPKC and CSX announce planned collaboration to develop additional hydrogen locomotives.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) and CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) (CSX) today announced their intent to enter into a joint venture for the building and deployment of hydrogen locomotive conversion kits for diesel electric locomotives.

As an initial step in the collaboration, CSX plans to convert one of its diesel locomotives using a hydrogen conversion kit developed by CPKC. The conversion work will be done at CSX’s Huntington, West Virginia locomotive shop..

It opened the trading session at $79.35, the shares rose to $80.78 and dropped to $78.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CP points out that the company has recorded 8.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, CP reached to a volume of 2888740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $118.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 50.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CP stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.14, while it was recorded at 78.91 for the last single week of trading, and 76.65 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 13.34%.

