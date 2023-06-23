Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Revenue clocked in at $11.36 billion, up 11.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $46.40 on 06/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.25, while the highest price level was $48.28. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Lisa Vanderpump to Open First Lake Tahoe Venue, “Wolf by Vanderpump” at Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump to bring her signature aesthetic to her first Lake Tahoe concept, featuring innovative cocktails, decadent dishes and bespoke design; anticipated to open this winter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.54 percent and weekly performance of -5.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 2755323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $70.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.51 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.91, while it was recorded at 48.62 for the last single week of trading, and 45.80 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions