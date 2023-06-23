BofA Securities lifts Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] gained 2.42% or 0.17 points to close at $7.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3846045 shares. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM that Michael Yarian joins MUFG.

Yarian joins the bank as International Business Head of Sales and Trading, and Regional Head of Sales and Trading for the Americas.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that Michael Yarian has joined the group as International Business Head of Sales and Trading, and Regional Head of Sales and Trading for the Americas.

It opened the trading session at $7.22, the shares rose to $7.26 and dropped to $7.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MUFG points out that the company has recorded 29.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, MUFG reached to a volume of 3846045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 88.42.

Trading performance analysis for MUFG stock

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]