Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Revenue clocked in at $1.48 billion, up 4.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.285 during the day while it closed the day at $11.08. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM that Owl Rock Capital Corporation Announces Upcoming Name and Ticker Change to Blue Owl Capital Corporation.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) today announced that it will soon be changing its name, ticker, and website. The Company’s board of directors has already approved these changes and no shareholder vote is required.

Specifically, the Company is taking the following actions, effective July 6, 2023:.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock has also loss -3.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OWL stock has inclined by 3.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.44% and gained 4.53% year-on date.

The market cap for OWL stock reached $15.82 billion, with 456.19 million shares outstanding and 428.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 6086618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.42.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for OWL is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.20. Additionally, OWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] managed to generate an average of -$17,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 20.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Insider Ownership positions