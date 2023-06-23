Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] Is Currently -4.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] loss -4.91% on the last trading session, reaching $1.55 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Atossa Appoints Life Sciences Financial and Operations Industry Veteran Greg Weaver as Chief Financial Officer.

A short video interview with Mr. Weaver about his background and vision for Atossa can be found here: https://youtu.be/G6ZzHLh-qsQ.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, ATAI reached a trading volume of 2741279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $12.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atai Life Sciences N.V. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 839.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for ATAI stock

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.92. With this latest performance, ATAI shares dropped by -20.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8810, while it was recorded at 1.7220 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3609 for the last 200 days.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -61987.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.90. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65401.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.35.

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]