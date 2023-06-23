Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell -29.72% so far this year. What now?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] price plunged by -0.14 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Argonaut Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders.

The one-year AR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.95. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $30.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.00, while it was recorded at 21.87 for the last single week of trading, and 28.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

