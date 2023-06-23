AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] Is Currently -0.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.20 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. The company report on May 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AbCellera to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 13, 2023.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, California on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time (4:20 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock is now -28.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABCL Stock saw the intraday high of $7.25 and lowest of $7.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.97, which means current price is +30.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 3028174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.50.

How has ABCL stock performed recently?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, ABCL shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.29. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.66.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now 23.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.67. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of $320,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Earnings analysis for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]