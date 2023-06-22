YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] stock Upgrade by Itau BBA analyst, price target now $10.50

YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: YPF] closed the trading session at $15.45. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM that YPF SA reports.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 68.12 percent and weekly performance of 24.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 106.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, YPF reached to a volume of 3988536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $10.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

YPF stock trade performance evaluation

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.60. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 42.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 351.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.98 for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.78, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: Insider Ownership positions