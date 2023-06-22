Wolfe Research lifts QuantumScape Corporation [QS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] traded at a low on N/A, posting a -4.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.06. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that QuantumScape Reports First Quarter 2023 Business and Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced its business and financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.quantumscape.com, that details first-quarter financial results and provides a business update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6158756 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corporation stands at 7.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.24%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $3.24 billion, with 440.08 million shares outstanding and 292.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 6158756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $5.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 16.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.90 and a Current Ratio set at 22.90.

Earnings analysis for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]