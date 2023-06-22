why Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $88.07

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] slipped around -4.56 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $89.78 at the close of the session, down -4.83%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 7:14 AM that Exact Sciences Advances Innovative Cancer Technologies and Approaches Through Visionary Collaborations.

Agreements with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard provide exclusive license to next-generation technology for ultra-sensitive detection of molecular residual disease and ongoing research.

Collaboration with Baylor Scott & White creates real-world experience and evidence supporting Exact Sciences’ multi-cancer early detection approach.

Exact Sciences Corporation stock is now 81.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXAS Stock saw the intraday high of $99.005 and lowest of $88.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.65, which means current price is +95.66% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 6794089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $88.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

How has EXAS stock performed recently?

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.97, while it was recorded at 92.80 for the last single week of trading, and 57.36 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]