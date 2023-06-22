why Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] price plunged by -4.07 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 10:06 PM that Editas Medicine Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 4062953 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. Editas Medicine Inc. shares reached a high of $8.34 and dropped to a low of $7.71 until finishing in the latest session at $8.02.

The one-year EDIT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.31. The average equity rating for EDIT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

EDIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.08. With this latest performance, EDIT shares dropped by -13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Editas Medicine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1146.26 and a Gross Margin at +67.85. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1118.26.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -45.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.18. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$975,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

EDIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Editas Medicine Inc. go to 1.70%.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] Insider Position Details