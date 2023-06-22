Wells Fargo slashes price target on Roku Inc. [ROKU] – find out why.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] plunged by -$3.44 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $68.40 during the day while it closed the day at $64.52. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Roku Announces the Election of Jeff Blackburn to its Board of Directors.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced it has expanded its Board of Directors with the election of Jeff Blackburn, who has a strong background in digital media and entertainment, at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

“Jeff’s extensive experience in digital media and technologies makes him a great addition to our Board of Directors,” said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “I look forward to his contributions to Roku as we grow our leadership as the TV streaming platform of choice for more than 70 million households.”.

Roku Inc. stock has also loss -12.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROKU stock has declined by -2.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.72% and gained 58.53% year-on date.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $9.22 billion, with 140.33 million shares outstanding and 121.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 6048761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $67.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.41.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.33. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.01, while it was recorded at 69.66 for the last single week of trading, and 57.76 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions