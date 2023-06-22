Wedbush slashes price target on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] – find out why.

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] plunged by -$0.92 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $37.23 during the day while it closed the day at $36.10. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pure Storage Expands Pure//E Family, Enabling Customers to Choose Flash For Any Workload.

FlashArray//E delivers 8x higher density, 3x higher TB/watt, and 7x lower drive failure rates than legacy storage; extends benefits to data repository market previously served only with disk storage.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today at Pure//Accelerate® 2023, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, announced the expansion of its disk replacement-focused Pure//E™ family of products with the all-new FlashArray//E™.

Pure Storage Inc. stock has also loss -1.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSTG stock has inclined by 43.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.14% and gained 34.90% year-on date.

The market cap for PSTG stock reached $11.05 billion, with 303.61 million shares outstanding and 280.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 4058326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $40.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17.

PSTG stock trade performance evaluation

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 48.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.69 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.51, while it was recorded at 37.16 for the last single week of trading, and 27.87 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.76. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 30.24%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: Insider Ownership positions