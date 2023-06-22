Wall Street Analyst Initiated TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. What else is Wall St. saying

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] gained 3.03% or 0.05 points to close at $1.70 with a heavy trading volume of 5682509 shares. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that TeraWulf Announces May 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Self-mined 323 BTC in May, a 35% increase over April, for a total of 1,094 BTC mined year to date.

Increased hash rate capacity by over 13% month-over-month to 4.4 EH/s as of May 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.72, the shares rose to $1.79 and dropped to $1.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WULF points out that the company has recorded 175.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -214.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, WULF reached to a volume of 5682509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for WULF stock

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.88. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5444, while it was recorded at 1.5040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0768 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]