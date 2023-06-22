Wall Street Analyst Initiated Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.06% on N/A, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.59%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Newell Brands Provided an Update on Its Strategy at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) presented today at the 2023 dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris. Chris Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Erceg, Chief Financial Officer, provided an update on the company’s strategic priorities, capital allocation framework and Evergreen Targets.

“Our presentation highlighted a pivot in our front-end strategy and outlined the focused and deliberate choices we are making to strengthen the company’s consumer-facing capabilities while distorting investment to our most attractive value pools. We will leverage and further build upon the strengthened operational foundation we’ve established while harnessing the scale of our portfolio to drive competitive advantage,” said Chris Peterson.

Over the last 12 months, NWL stock dropped by -55.27%. The one-year Newell Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.78. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.37 billion, with 413.90 million shares outstanding and 411.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, NWL stock reached a trading volume of 5253570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $13.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 13.06 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -6.00%.

