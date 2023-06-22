Wall Street Analyst Initiated Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) ConferenceDate: May 23, 2023Presentation time: 11:35am PT / 2:35pm ET.

A sum of 6619788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.33M shares. Flex Ltd. shares reached a high of $27.255 and dropped to a low of $26.70 until finishing in the latest session at $26.98.

The one-year FLEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for FLEX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.50 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.42, while it was recorded at 26.88 for the last single week of trading, and 21.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FLEX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.56%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Insider Position Details