Wall Street Analyst Initiated Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] loss -0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $26.22 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM that AB Announces May 31, 2023 Assets Under Management.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AB”) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (“AB Holding”) (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management decreased to $670 billion during May 2023 from $676 billion at the end of April. Modest firmwide net inflows were offset by market depreciation, resulting in a 1% AUM decrease during May. By channel, Institutions and Private Wealth generated net inflows, offset by Retail net outflows.

Equitable Holdings Inc. represents 361.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.43 billion with the latest information. EQH stock price has been found in the range of $26.01 to $26.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 4074406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $35.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.95.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.24, while it was recorded at 26.48 for the last single week of trading, and 28.27 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 19.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]