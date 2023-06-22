uniQure N.V. [QURE] Revenue clocked in at $110.00 million, down -48.74% YTD: What’s Next?

uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ: QURE] price plunged by -40.23 percent to reach at -$7.82. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 7:05 AM that uniQure Announces Update on U.S. Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease.

Change in Total Motor Score.

Neurofilament Light Chain (Nfl) percentage change from baseline in Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF).

A sum of 10284860 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 534.19K shares. uniQure N.V. shares reached a high of $13.25 and dropped to a low of $10.51 until finishing in the latest session at $11.62.

The one-year QURE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.09. The average equity rating for QURE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on uniQure N.V. [QURE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QURE shares is $50.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QURE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for uniQure N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for uniQure N.V. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for QURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.78.

QURE Stock Performance Analysis:

uniQure N.V. [QURE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.42. With this latest performance, QURE shares dropped by -45.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.66 for uniQure N.V. [QURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.95, while it was recorded at 17.78 for the last single week of trading, and 20.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into uniQure N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and uniQure N.V. [QURE] shares currently have an operating margin of -133.76 and a Gross Margin at +88.84. uniQure N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.07.

Return on Total Capital for QURE is now -21.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.02. Additionally, QURE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] managed to generate an average of -$253,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.uniQure N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

uniQure N.V. [QURE] Insider Position Details