U Power Limited [UCAR] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, down -80.64% YTD: What’s Next?

U Power Limited [NASDAQ: UCAR] gained 48.49% or 2.73 points to close at $8.36 with a heavy trading volume of 42083563 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that U Power Limited Enters into Framework Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. in Japan.

Pursuant to the Framework Agreement: (1) Quantum Solutions agrees to advise on the selection and development of suitable EV models by leveraging its deep understanding of Japan’s EV market and consumer needs; (2) U Power agrees to provide battery-swapping technology, products, and compatible cloud service platforms according to Quantum Solutions’ requirements, (3) both parties intend to recruit other strategic partners in the field of new energy storage, such as battery developers, and may establish a joint venture in the future to further pursue their strategic cooperation, and (4) specifics of any such strategic cooperation will be determined in separate agreements as soon as practicable.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, UCAR reached to a volume of 42083563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U Power Limited is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 277.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

U Power Limited [UCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.67 for U Power Limited [UCAR]. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.36 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U Power Limited [UCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -561.19 and a Gross Margin at -29.31. U Power Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -516.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.14.

U Power Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

