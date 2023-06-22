Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Revenue clocked in at $3.53 billion, up 2.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] price surged by 1.47 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

A sum of 5261217 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.89M shares. Trip.com Group Limited shares reached a high of $35.40 and dropped to a low of $34.72 until finishing in the latest session at $35.21.

The one-year TCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.61. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $49.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.86.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.52, while it was recorded at 35.54 for the last single week of trading, and 32.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.48. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.31. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Insider Position Details