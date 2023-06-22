The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is -6.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] loss -0.02% or -0.01 points to close at $60.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3932703 shares. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM that The Toronto-Dominion Bank Receives Regulatory Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (TSX: TD) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI) have approved TD’s previously announced normal course issuer bid. As previously announced, TD intends to launch a new normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 30 million of its common shares. The new normal course issuer bid will commence on June 26, 2023 and end on June 25, 2024, or such earlier date as TD may determine or such earlier date as TD may complete its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention filed with the TSX.

The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased for cancellation under the bid represents approximately 1.6% of the 1,839,623,460 common shares issued and outstanding as at June 15, 2023. Under the rules of the TSX, TD is entitled to repurchase, during each trading day, up to 1,613,615 common shares (excluding purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception), being 25% of the average daily trading volume of 6,454,461 common shares during the six calendar months prior to the commencement of the bid.

It opened the trading session at $60.62, the shares rose to $60.78 and dropped to $60.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TD points out that the company has recorded -4.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, TD reached to a volume of 3932703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $71.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 303.39.

Trading performance analysis for TD stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.12, while it was recorded at 60.66 for the last single week of trading, and 63.37 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 6.15%.

