The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $155

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Deadly Tornado in the Texas Panhandle With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services.

A sum of 4586606 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.96M shares. The Procter & Gamble Company shares reached a high of $149.605 and dropped to a low of $147.87 until finishing in the latest session at $149.44.

The one-year PG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.35. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $164.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 99.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.85, while it was recorded at 148.40 for the last single week of trading, and 143.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.31. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $139,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.38%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details