Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Revenue clocked in at $19.50 billion, up 3.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.23% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.91%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:39 AM that TI discusses the future of embedded systems at COMPUTEX 2023.

Today, Sameer Wasson, vice president and general manager for Processors at Texas Instruments (TI), shared his insights on the future trends, challenges, and solutions of embedded systems in his speech “Making the Future of Embedded Possible” at the COMPUTEX 2023 Taipei forum.

“Based on what we see in the industry and what we hear from our customers, three trends stand out as crucial capabilities that embedded designers are looking for: more integrated sensing capabilities; enabling edge AI in every embedded system; and ease of use so customers can get to market faster,” said Sameer Wasson. “At TI, we are innovating to enable new capabilities in embedded design while reducing system cost and complexity.”.

Over the last 12 months, TXN stock rose by 13.50%. The one-year Texas Instruments Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.72. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $155.90 billion, with 907.00 million shares outstanding and 905.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, TXN stock reached a trading volume of 3941546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $180.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 3802.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.14, while it was recorded at 175.36 for the last single week of trading, and 170.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 45.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.80. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $263,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details