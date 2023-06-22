Stifel slashes price target on EVgo Inc. [EVGO] – find out why.

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.25 during the day while it closed the day at $4.04. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM that EVgo Announces Plans to Expand NACS Deployments.

Recent Announcements by Tesla, GM, and Ford Underscore Acceleration of Deployments That Can Help to Spur Faster EV Sales, Throughput Growth on EVgo and Other Networks.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that the company will be adding North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors to its fast charging network across the country following the recent announcements by Ford and General Motors (GM) that they will be leveraging NACS starting some time in 2025.

EVgo Inc. stock has also loss -6.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGO stock has declined by -28.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.01% and lost -9.62% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $1.21 billion, with 71.71 million shares outstanding and 68.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 4379116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $7.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.70.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Insider Ownership positions