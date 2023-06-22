Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is 20.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] slipped around -5.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $173.39 at the close of the session, down -3.18%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Snowflake Announces Fifth Annual Data Drivers Awards Winners, Honoring Leaders Transforming The Future of Data, Apps, and Generative AI Across Industries.

Data Drivers winners Braze, Cemex, Disney, ExxonMobil, and Instacart are awarded for pioneering new ways to mobilize the world’s data.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the finalists and winners of the fifth annual Data Drivers Awards for North America, the premier Data Cloud awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and reimagining what’s possible with the Data Cloud across their industries.

Snowflake Inc. stock is now 20.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $183.60 and lowest of $173.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 205.66, which means current price is +45.38% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 5450830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $182.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 9.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 96.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.87, while it was recorded at 181.74 for the last single week of trading, and 155.66 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]