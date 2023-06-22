Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] Is Currently 0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] gained 0.90% or 0.56 points to close at $62.58 with a heavy trading volume of 4664756 shares. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PSEG Celebrates Its Many Generations of PSEG Employees and Families that Helped Power 120 Years of New Jersey’s Past, Present and Future.

In 2023, PSEG is celebrating 120 years of powering our lives: home, work, family and community. PSEG’s long history has embedded the company into the fabric of New Jersey thanks to many generations of hard working, loyal employees who often stay for their entire career, decade after decade.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“120 years is a significant milestone for us, a testament to our current and former employees and the customers, neighbors and shareholders who have put their trust in us,” said Ralph LaRossa, PSEG chair, president and CEO. “Public service is not just in our name, it’s what we do. Since 1903 we have rolled up our sleeves to deliver safe, affordable and reliable services to homes and businesses across the region. We look forward to doing the same for the next 120 years.”.

It opened the trading session at $61.86, the shares rose to $62.89 and dropped to $61.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEG points out that the company has recorded 5.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, PEG reached to a volume of 4664756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $66.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

Trading performance analysis for PEG stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.48, while it was recorded at 62.27 for the last single week of trading, and 60.66 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.17. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $82,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 4.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]