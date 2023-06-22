Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] gain 15.63% so far this year. What now?

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCO] jumped around 4.15 points on N/A, while shares priced at $32.41 at the close of the session, up 14.69%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Operating Results.

Fourth quarter reported net sales increased 5.0 percent year-over-year to $1.7 billion, and internal sales increased 5.7 percent.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Drove adjusted operating margin expansion during the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 for business overall and across both Dental and Animal Health segments.

Compared to the average trading volume of 697.59K shares, PDCO reached a trading volume of 4495176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCO shares is $31.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Patterson Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson Companies Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has PDCO stock performed recently?

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.13. With this latest performance, PDCO shares gained by 20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.91 for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.03, while it was recorded at 28.85 for the last single week of trading, and 27.40 for the last 200 days.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Patterson Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson Companies Inc. go to 4.66%.

Insider trade positions for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]