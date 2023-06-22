Market cap of United States Steel Corporation [X] reaches 5.40B – now what?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on N/A, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.05%. The company report on June 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM that United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2023 Guidance.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided second quarter 2023 adjusted net earnings per diluted share guidance of $1.81 to $1.86. Second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $775 million.

Commenting on second quarter guidance, President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said, “We expect to deliver another strong quarter of safety, operational and financial performance driven by our continued focus on strategic markets and building a more resilient business model. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $775 million reflects the benefits of our diverse order book, the realization of higher selling prices and management actions that continue to improve operational metrics and cost performance throughout our segments. Our expected second quarter performance supports a forecasted quarter-ending cash position of approximately $3 billion and $75 million of share repurchases in the quarter.”.

Over the last 12 months, X stock rose by 17.60%. The one-year United States Steel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.72. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.40 billion, with 227.33 million shares outstanding and 223.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, X stock reached a trading volume of 4449259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 7.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.94, while it was recorded at 23.54 for the last single week of trading, and 24.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details