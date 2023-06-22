Market cap of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] reaches 16.59M – now what?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CMMB] closed the trading session at $1.51. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Chemomab Therapeutics Reports Positive Data from Secondary Analysis of Phase 2a Liver Fibrosis Trial in NASH Patients at EASL 2023.

─Treatment with CM-101 Improves Additional Biomarkers of Fibrosis and Inflammation, `Reinforcing and Extending Initial Study Results─.

─Provides New Insights into CM-101 Activity in NASH Patients at Greater Risk of Progressive Disease, Providing Further Support for CM-101’s Direct Anti-inflammatory and Anti-fibrotic Dual Mode of Action─.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.81 percent and weekly performance of -14.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.19K shares, CMMB reached to a volume of 6808201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMMB shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMMB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

CMMB stock trade performance evaluation

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.69. With this latest performance, CMMB shares dropped by -15.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6343, while it was recorded at 1.6720 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0269 for the last 200 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]: Insider Ownership positions