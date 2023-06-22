Market cap of BP p.l.c. [BP] reaches 102.96B – now what?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.03% on N/A, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.00%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM that bp expands mobility and convenience network completing the purchase of leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America.

Adds a network of around 280 travel centers, strategically located on major highways across US; complementing bp’s US convenience and mobility business.

Over the last 12 months, BP stock rose by 27.63%. The one-year BP p.l.c. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.02. The average equity rating for BP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.96 billion, with 2.98 billion shares outstanding and 2.88 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, BP stock reached a trading volume of 4606274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BP Stock Performance Analysis:

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.02, while it was recorded at 35.26 for the last single week of trading, and 35.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BP p.l.c. Fundamentals:

BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BP p.l.c. [BP] Insider Position Details